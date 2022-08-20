DROELOE's New Single Is a Stunning and Visceral Ride: Listen to "Holiday"

Enlisting Norwegian singer-songwriter Ponette for a stunning vocal performance, DROELOE has added yet another genre-bending gem to his expansive discography.

In the midst of a busy touring schedule across the U.S., DROELOE is reflecting on the concept of “flow stage” by way of his new single, “Holiday." Out now via electronic music tastemaker label CloudKid, it's a grungy and pensive indietronica track driven by fast-paced drum patterns and frenetic synths.

“Holiday” seamlessly evolves into a chaotic display of DROELOE’s unique production style, which emits a youthful and carefree energy. Take a listen to the new track below.

“This song is about surrendering yourself to a form of flow state that’s a more ‘just doing not thinking‘ mindset," reveals DROELOE in a press release issued to EDM.com. I personally find this mental state necessary from time to time, especially when I experience a lack of clear headspace and when there’s a lot going on."

The beloved electronic music producer has had a big year so far, still buzzing off his single “Aurora,” which saw him combine quirky melodies and distorted synths into a cohesive mix. The playful song was preceded by DROELOE's PILLARS /// EP, which kickstarted a new chapter for him in the wake of Hein Hamers’ departure from the project in 2020.

Stream "Holiday" here.

