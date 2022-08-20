Skip to main content
DROELOE's New Single Is a Stunning and Visceral Ride: Listen to "Holiday"

DROELOE's New Single Is a Stunning and Visceral Ride: Listen to "Holiday"

The acclaimed producer has returned with what might just be his most personal song to date.

c/o Press

The acclaimed producer has returned with what might just be his most personal song to date.

Enlisting Norwegian singer-songwriter Ponette for a stunning vocal performance, DROELOE has added yet another genre-bending gem to his expansive discography.

In the midst of a busy touring schedule across the U.S., DROELOE is reflecting on the concept of “flow stage” by way of his new single, “Holiday." Out now via electronic music tastemaker label CloudKid, it's a grungy and pensive indietronica track driven by fast-paced drum patterns and frenetic synths.

“Holiday” seamlessly evolves into a chaotic display of DROELOE’s unique production style, which emits a youthful and carefree energy. Take a listen to the new track below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bass Canyon 2021
NEWS

Mass Shooting Threat Averted at Excision’s Bass Canyon Music Festival: Report

The vigilence of attendees prevented would could have been a horrific incident, according to police.

By Saad Masood
Splash House
EVENTS

Splash House Brings a Wet and Wild Weekend to Palm Springs

What happens at Splash House stays at Splash House...unless you're EDM.com.

By Rachel Kupfer
DROELOE - 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

DROELOE's New Single Is a Stunning and Visceral Ride: Listen to "Holiday"

The acclaimed producer has returned with what might just be his most personal song to date.

By Konstantinos Karakolis

“This song is about surrendering yourself to a form of flow state that’s a more ‘just doing not thinking‘ mindset," reveals DROELOE in a press release issued to EDM.com. I personally find this mental state necessary from time to time, especially when I experience a lack of clear headspace and when there’s a lot going on."

The beloved electronic music producer has had a big year so far, still buzzing off his single “Aurora,” which saw him combine quirky melodies and distorted synths into a cohesive mix. The playful song was preceded by DROELOE's PILLARS /// EP, which kickstarted a new chapter for him in the wake of Hein Hamers’ departure from the project in 2020.

Stream "Holiday" here.

FOLLOW DROELOE:

Facebook: facebook.com/droeloemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/droeloemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/DROELOEMUSIC
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3o1ib8y

Tags
terms:
New MusicDroeloeCloudKidPonette

Related

DROELOE
MUSIC RELEASES

DROELOE Unveils Enchanting Single "Aurora": Listen

Following his acclaimed "PILLARS ///" EP, the celebrated producer has returned with a whimsical single.

DROELOE
MUSIC RELEASES

DROELOE present "Looking Back", First Single Off Their Upcoming EP

The guys poured their hearts into this one!

20210601-Ces-80p-Instagram
MUSIC RELEASES

Cesqeaux Unveils Ambitious New EP "HUMAN ERROR"

The Dutch electronic music star has returned in a big way, sharing his most personal and forward-thinking body of work to date.

DROELOE pres shot
MUSIC RELEASES

DROELOE Prepare Fans for Upcoming EP with new Single “Virtual Friends”

Their EP drops October 11th.

69308657_1534215216737531_2005220329563095040_o
MUSIC RELEASES

DROELOE Drops "Roadside Flowers" Ahead of Forthcoming Anthology Album

The exciting audiovisual duo is back with one of their most electrifying works to date.

Covex
MUSIC RELEASES

Covex Debuts Stunning New Single "To Be Alone" Ahead of Forthcoming Debut Album

The rising musician is gearing up for his biggest release to date via Moving Castle.

Rad Cat
MUSIC RELEASES

Rad Cat Enlists Vocalist Dutch Melrose For Explosive EP, Love & Illusions

The young producer just released his most personal work to date.

Slow Magic Press photo 4 by @littledreamangel Dream Angel
MUSIC RELEASES

Slow Magic Shares Stunning Acoustic Rendition of “Somewhere” With Woven In Hiatus

The mysterious producer has reworked his latest album’s lead single into an ethereal acoustic ballad.