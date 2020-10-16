DROELOE Drops "Roadside Flowers" Ahead of Forthcoming Anthology Album

bitbird favorites DROELOE have finally returned with an exciting new single called “Roadside Flowers” featuring vocals from Iris Penning. A teaser track off their upcoming anthology album A Matter Of Perspective, “Roadside Flowers” marks yet another stunning addition to DROELOE’s intricate yet explosive catalog.

Arguably one of DROELOE’s most electrifying works to date, “Roadside Flowers” comes soaring with heavenly melodies and breathtaking drops. Penning’s vocal work introduces depth to the single, boasting a nostalgic and intimate sound, while the sonic journey continues in the impressive drops, which introduce bold sound design and gritty bass undertones.

The DROELOE duo's upcoming anthology album, A Matter Of Perspective, will see producer Vincent and visual artist Hein combine their latest three EPs with a handful of new tracks to form their most sophisticated work to date. The album is scheduled for a November 13th release via bitbird and you can pre-save it here.

