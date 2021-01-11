New Trio Drove Debuts With Six-Track EP, "Dusk," Via Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS

Featuring tracks with Dillon Francis and Ex Love, "Dusk" is a flowing fusion of dance-pop and future house.
With the might of Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS behind them, new Dutch electronic group Drove has officially made their debut with a new EP called Dusk. Released January 8th and comprised of six tracks, the project puts a modern twist on melodic house music, falling somewhere between the rapture of RÜFÜS DU SOL and the melodrama of Bob Moses

From pulsing club bass and laid-back rhythms to floating vocals and carefully programmed percussion, Dusk fuses dance-pop with future house to craft a mood primed for your next late night drive. The Dillon Francis-assisted "Places" incorporates filtered vocals with breezy synths, while "Alive Again" is dark and enigmatic. "Know" marks the debut of Ex Love, widening the scope of Dusk to be a defining moment for the industry's new guard of creators.  

Check out the EP in full below.

