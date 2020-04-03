Nicky Romero Drops Remix for Martin Garrix's "Drown"

Nicky Romero (real name Nick Rotteveel) has released his remix of Martin Garrix's track "Drown" featuring Clinton Kane.

Rotteveel has taken all the roots of "Drown" and reworked it into a massive big-room track. Clinton Kane's iconic vocals remain the same as they lead the track with bright synths and booming percussion. Undoubtedly, Rotteveel has given this track proper treatment with his remix. Those who are familiar with his discography will certainly enjoy this welcome addition.

Rotteveel began to work his way into the dance music mainstream in 2013 with his collaboration with Krewella "Legacy" as well as his collab with Avicii "I Could Be The One." Romero has consistently remained in the spotlight since successfully breaking in. Most recently, he collaborated with Timmy Trumpet on their tune "Falling" in addition to releasing his Redefine EP and his singles "Stay" and "I See."

