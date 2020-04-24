Duck Sauce Activates the Groove With New Single "I Don't Mind"

When news broke that the beloved duo Duck Sauce, comprised of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, would be dropping the house ID fans have been waiting for since January, the pond went wild. "I Don't Mind" is now out for our consumption and it does not disappoint.

After announcing their long-awaited comeback at the start of 2020, the pair has continued to deliver hit after hit. Though the impact of COVID-19 has halted their projected tour dates, the release stream has continued accordingly.

"I Don't Mind" is the fourth track to be dropped thus far, following in the footsteps of its predecessors with an infectious, old school house production and soulful vocal samples. The orchestral strings tie the track up neatly, making this the perfect single to transport you back to a simpler time. This is definitely a song we can't wait to see the duo scratch to live.

After a six-year hiatus, Duck Sauce has returned in full force with the singles "Smiley Face," "Get to Steppin," and "Captain Duck." The duo changed the trajectory of EDM back in 2010 with the release of "Barbara Streisand," becoming one of the first commercial electronic tracks to be nominated for a Grammy Award. Their unique fusion of funk, house, and disco has skyrocketed them to international acclaim, and their influence continues to grow.

