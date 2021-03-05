Duck Sauce Releases Groovy New Single "Ask Me"

Eclectic dance music duo Duck Sauce, comprised of world-renowned producers A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, had a huge comeback in 2020 after a six-year hiatus. Now, they've returned in 2021 with their latest disco anthem "Ask Me."

"Ask Me" continues Duck Sauce's streak of groovy house tracks and is a direct follow-up to their recent release "Mesmerize." Opening with a soulful, old-school vocal sample, the duo wasted no time enchanting listeners. The intro is quickly followed by a toe-tapping house rhythm, highlighted by jam band-like guitar plucks and punchy percussion.

Duck Sauce has been on a roll as of late and we can only hope that they keep up with their consistent release schedule. Listen to "Ask Me" below and find the track on all streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW A-TRAK:

Facebook: facebook.com/atrak

Instagram: instagram.com/atrak

Twitter: twitter.com/atrak

Spotify: spoti.fi/2IzR8kx

FOLLOW ARMAND VAN HELDEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/armandvanhelden

Twitter: twitter.com/armandvanhelden

Instagram: instagram.com/armandvanhelden

Spotify: spoti.fi/2IzR8kx