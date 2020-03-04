Duck Sauce Make a Move with New Single "Get To Steppin"

Duck Sauce have returned with a spark in their step and their second new single of the year, "Get To Steppin."

The duo comprised of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden returned with their first original in six years at the beginning of 2020 titled "Smiley Face." The return was further solidified with the revelation that Duck Sauce is slated to play live at Coachella, Tomorrowland, and more major events this year.

In anticipation of their next string of shows it seems the duo are eager to get even more music out in the open. Last week, A-Trak (real name Alain Macklovitch) teased the "second serving" which we now know to be "Get To Steppin." Prior to re-entering the fold with "Smiley Face" the duo's last original was "NRG" in 2014.

Infusing funk, house, and disco is Duck Sauce's expertise, and "Get To Steppin" stays true to the formula. The duo are sure to inspire movement with their latest offering at their forthcoming performances, which will be highly anticipated given the duo's prolonged hiatus.

Stream or download "Get to Steppin" across platforms here.

