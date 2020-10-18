Watch Duck Sauce's Quirky CGI "Mesmerize" Music Video

There's quite a lot to unpack in Duck Sauce's "cameo filled" music video for the group's newly released single, "Mesmerize."

The "Barbara Streisand" producers have made 2020 their comeback year, releasing what is now their fifth single of the year. Previously, the group had not released music since 2014. The new song is an alluring effort that ensnares with a memorable hook and uplifting disco rhythms.

The real story, however, is the song's music video, which we can only begin to scratch the surface of here. A simulated club scene featuring Duck Sauce begins to unfold with a quirky cast of characters introduced. As the scene stalls out at its tipping point, the video editor breaks the fourth wall, opening up a new window on his computer to Google "cool things that happen in clubs."

With some newfound inspiration from Quora, the editor returns to sow chaos into the club with a montage that features Duck Sauce DJing on Bruce Willis' shoulders, a re-enactment of the violent club scene from Collateral, Daniel Craig checking his email, and Duck Sauce filling out timecards.

Things rapidly going off the rails in the club force Duck Sauce to consider whether they are in a simulation. They talk it over with an audience of Morgan Freeman, Craig, and Willis, among other celebrities. What occurs next can only be described as a rapid-fire crash course in simulation theory.

Check out the "Mesmerize" music video below.

