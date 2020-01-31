Duck Sauce Make their Triumphant Return with "Smiley Face"

The decade began with a bang after news broke that Duck Sauce - A-Trak and Armand Van Helden's nu-disco side project - would be releasing new music after a nearly six-year hiatus. It wasn't until this week that fans received a due date for their first single, "Smiley Face." Now out for all to enjoy, the single has burst onto the scene ready to brighten up your day.

"Smiley Face" gives you exactly what its title suggests. It's filled with an infectious funky beat and an uplifting vocal chop proclaiming listeners to "make someone feel happy." The duo brought all the soul to this production, creating the perfect dance floor anthem for 2020. They are here to let fans know that just because they've been gone for six years does not mean they've lost any of their pizazz. Disco is alive and well.

When A-Trak (real name Alain Macklovitch) and van Helden joined forces back in 2010 with the release of "Barbara Streisand," they put EDM on a brand new trajectory. The single topped the Billboard charts and became one of the first commercial electronic tracks to be nominated for a Grammy Award. The excitement that these two are back in the studio is palpable, and we can't wait to hear what else they deliver this year.

For those wishing to catch the duo live and in person, they will be performing the 2020 editions of Coachella Music & Arts Festival and Tomorrowland.

Stream and download "Smiley Face" by Duck Sauce across all platforms here.

H/T: Your EDM

FOLLOW A-TRAK

Facebook: facebook.com/atrak

Instagram: instagram.com/atrak

Twitter: twitter.com/atrak

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/a-trak

FOLLOW ARMAND VAN HELDEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/armandvanhelden

Twitter: twitter.com/armandvanhelden

Instagram: instagram.com/armandvanhelden

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/armandvanhelden