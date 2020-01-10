Ducky Encourages Listeners with "Don't Give Up Still"

Ducky (real name Morgan Neiman) has returned for her first release of 2020 with "Don't Give Up Still" via Spinnin' Records.

Bubbly and nostalgic, "Don't Give Up Still" takes Neiman's usual sound and gives it a 2012-2013 era big room twist. Her enchanting, digitized vocals flow perfectly with the synthy buildup, leading into a melodic finish. Neiman elaborated that the track is a continuation of her 2016 EP, Don't Give Up, and was inspired by finding hope after a lifelong battle with mental health issues.

Neiman has individualized herself with colorful sound design as well as the addition of her own vocals in the majority of her tunes. Last year was undoubtedly her biggest year yet. She released numerous singles such as "A Place To Rest" and "Addicted To Your Distance" as well as the EPs Optimism and I Still Believe In Love.

