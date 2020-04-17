Duke Dumont Shines On Debut Album "Duality"

Duke Dumont has unveiled his debut album Duality via Astralwerks.

Groovy, intoxicating, and filled with phenomenal vocal features, Dumont truly shines on his 10-track debut that is Duality. The album includes his recently released singles "Therapy," "The Power" featuring Zak Abel, "Love Song," and "Let Me Go" featuring RY X as well as his celebrated tune "Ocean Drive."

While listeners may have already heard half of the songs included in the LP, Dumont offers five new tracks with "Nightcrawler" as an absolute standout. It features Australian duo Say Lou Lou's sultry vocals layered over a funky bassline, plucky strings, and shimmering synths. Duality is highly emotional, well-produced, and will serve as an easy listen for fans of Dumont as well as those who frequently explore the realm of house music.

Dumont's consistent stream of crowd-pleasers has made him an incredibly desirable act all around the world. He first rose to fame in 2007 with his debut EP, Regality. The English producer catapulted even further into dance music renown in 2014, when he released two of his most high profile tracks: "Need U (100%)" featuring A*M*E and "I Got U" featuring Jax Jones. Since his initial rise in popularity, the prolific producer has released a slew of unforgettable dance numbers including "The Giver (Reprise)" and "Real Life" with Gorgon City and NAATIONS.

