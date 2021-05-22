Duke Dumont Releases Club-Ready Seventh Edition of "For Club Play Only" EP Series

As nightclubs and festivals come back to life, so does Duke Dumont's long-running club hit series.

Following the release of last year's Duality LP, Duke Dumont has returned with his first release of the year, For Club Play Only Pt. 7.

The new two-track EP arrives at a time when clubs, venues, and festivals are revving back to life. With new tour dates on the calendar for Dumont, it feels like the right time to reboot his club-focused EP series, which first began in 2012.

Dumont kicks things off with "Alter Ego," leading listeners down a rabbit hole of arpeggiated acid synth textures. Paired with the confident and smooth vocals of Channel Tres, it's enough to put anyone in a party starting mood.

That energy continues more unabashedly on the B-side, "Let Me Dance." Kid Enigma waxes poetic about the lights, vibrations, and sounds of losing one's self on the dance floor. For his part, Dumont employs spritely piano textures that are enough to keep listeners feeling euphoric even in the late night hours.

Duke Dumont is set to hit major US cities this September, beginning with New York's Electric Zoo festival. You can see his full tour here.

