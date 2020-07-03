Duke Dumont Reimagines "Nightcrawler" with Sultry Acoustic Offering

Duke Dumont has long been lauded as one of the most forward-thinking acts in house music. Just a few months ago, the Grammy-nominated producer released his debut album Duality and he has recently been releasing its accompanying remixes, with the acoustic reimagining of his after-hours hit "Nightcrawler" as his latest offering.

The original "Nightcrawler" is a groovy late-night tune and the acoustic version retains a similar feel while adding a new layer of passion over the original. Stripping away the drums and electric guitar, Duke Dumont has replaced every element of the track except Say Lou Lou's soothing vocals.

The funky electric guitar riff has been replaced with a soft yet plucky acoustic guitar, while the hook has been bolstered by a light dusting of a shaker and some subtle string additions. Duality was well received and those who enjoyed the album will most certainly enjoy this acoustic cover, which you can listen to below.

