Duke Dumont's "Nightcrawler" Music Video is a Nostalgic Race Through the Streets of LA

When Duke Dumont dropped the curtain on his Duality LP back in April, there is no doubt he knew he had a hit on his hands. Following a litany of wildly popular releases that essentially moonlighted as quick bites in anticipation of the record, he unveiled his debut album and stunned the dance music community with a bona fide Grammy frontrunner.

Dumont has now released the official music video for "Nightcrawler," the lead single from Duality. A sultry deep house collaboration with Australian twin sister duo Say Lou Lou, the track serves as a microcosm of the trailblazing sound design of one of the genre's most refined producers. Produced by Obra House—a studio perhaps best known for developing the videos for Lil Nas X's "Panini" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Realer," among others—the retro "Nightcrawler" video is an action-packed journey depicting two badass women on a mission as they race through the streets of LA.

Following the release of Duality, Dumont and Say Lou Lou also released a gorgeous acoustic rendition of their collaborative single in early July. You can check out that track here and watch the official "Nightcrawler" music video below.

