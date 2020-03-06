Duke & Jones Invite You to "Fall Right In" with Their Latest Single ft. Sydnee Carter

U.K.-based duo Duke & Jones came into 2020 swinging with a gargantuan collaboration with EDM heavyweight Sikdope, followed by their official remix of Marshmello's smash hit “Tongue Tied.” Without skipping a beat, the powerhouse pair are back with vocalist Sydnee Carter to deliver another unforgettable original.

“Fall Right In” begins with a peaceful lo-fi vibe that sets the perfect tone for Carter’s lush, airy vocals to enter the scene. As pressure mounts and the drop hits, we find ourselves thrust into a wonderland of melodic synth elements that contrast beautifully with a gritty sub and heavy drums. The duo are proud to call it one of their all-time favorite tunes to date.

Duke & Jones have gone through a period of massive growth over the last year, churning out over a dozen tracks in 2019 and currently on track to release even more great music in 2020. They have appeared on a multitude of different media outlets and record labels and have been endorsed by some of the top names in the business. Stay up to date with this versatile duo as they continue to pump out track after track.

Stream or download Duke & Jones "Fall Right In" featuring Sydnee Carter today.

