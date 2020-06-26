Duskus Shares Quirky New bitbird Song “Rising”

One of the brightest young talents on San Holo’s bitbird roster, Duskus has made sure to keep himself as busy as possible over the past few years, solidifying his name as a rising star in the electronic music scene. The Manchester-based producer’s ability to craft emotional and forward-thinking anthems is unquestionable and something that he proves once again with his latest four-on-the-floor single, “Rising.”

“Rising” follows Duskus’ collaboration with fellow bitbird signee Taska Black, as well as his late-2019 EP In Retrospect, and makes up for one of his most experimental releases to date. Taken off of his upcoming EP Rising, the single undoubtedly showcases a developed sound from the artist as lighthearted hooks, pretty atmospheres, and catchy vocal chops introduce “Rising” before the drop switches into an infectious series of quirky sound design and groovy drum work.

"The inspiration behind this single for me was to try and create something unique, but still listenable," explained Duskus. "Something that people can enjoy and understand even though it's something new. When working on this EP, a lot of my focus was more into sound design which is something new to me. I realized that the sound of something can actually evoke emotion, and I wanted to focus as much attention on this as I could.”

FOLLOW DUSKUS:

Facebook: facebook.com/DuskusOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/duskusofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/duskusofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Z4QKiw