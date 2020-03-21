DVBBS Change Course with House Single “Wrong About You”

DVBBS just blessed fans with a new single: the infectious club gem, “Wrong About You,” out via Ultra Music. The Canadian duo (comprised of brothers Christopher and Alexandre van den Hoef) had been silent so far in 2020. Their new release is here to showcase a new side of the brothers that fans have yet to experience as it marks the addition of a deeper cut to their long and diverse catalog.

Boasting all the qualities of a dance floor anthem, “Wrong About You” is a minimal yet groovy tune. No time is wasted as familiar house rhythms and drum samples take over almost immediately, while a catchy bass line at the forefront dominates the entire track. As the arrangement moves forward, synth stabs, short vocals and weird effects are added, making up for a tasteful tech house vibe.

DVBBS formed in 2012, and have since found themselves at the top of the EDM world, collecting more than 1 billion collective streams on their long discography, as well as collaborating with the likes of Blackbear, Steve Aoki, 2 Chainz, Cheat Codes and more. In 2015, the duo launched their own festival, Mount Woozy in Toronto, while the same year marked the foundation of their own record label, Kanary Music.

Follow DVBBS

Facebook: facebook.com/dvbbs

Twitter: twitter.com/dvbbs

Instagram: instagram.com/dvbbs

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/dvbbs