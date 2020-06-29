DVRKO Returns with Anthemic Future Bass Bop "Lights Up"

Enigmatic electronic producer DVRKO has stepped out of the shadows for his sophomore release, the soaring future bass jam "Lights Up."

With its poignant lyrical elements and anthemic sound design, "Lights Up" offers a beautiful dance pop tune while reinforcing the halo of mystery surrounding DVRKO. The track's top-line serves not as a wistful reminder of love lost, but as a buoyant reminder about redemption. DVRKO employs melancholic guitar plucks and spacey soundscapes throughout the lush arrangement, which ultimately culminates in a euphoric drop featuring warm future bass saws and soaring falsettos.

"Lights Up" follows the anonymous artist's debut release back in May 2020, "This Is How," a sultry house tune featuring Sarah de Warren. That track also received an expansive remix pack featuring massive reworks from the likes of Jayceeoh, BIJOU, and Sak Noel, among many others.

As the mystery of DVRKO continues to mount, you can get familiar with him via the links below and stream "Lights Up" on your favorite platform here.

