DVRKO Breathes Life Into Iconic "Back to the Future" Song With Massive Electronic Rendition

DVRKO reimagined "Power of Love" for the 21st century.
Kavan The Kid

In commemoration of the theme song from the iconic 1985 film directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis and Bob Gale, Back To The Future, the masked EDM DJ/producer known as DVRKO has released "Power of Love" (L1N3) this week—and the song sizzles. There's also a slickly produced music video accompanying DVRKO's "Power of Love" release. The original film, Back To The Future, starred Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover and Thomas F. Wilson.

For those of you too young to remember, Back To The Future was a cult classic and "Power of Love" was the film's theme song performed by Huey Lewis and the News. What's amazing is that that hit single still stands the test-of-time (pun intended) when played today. Deeply influenced by the music, film and pop culture of the 1980s, DVRKO dropped his take of "Power of Love" this week in honor of "Back To The Future Day." In 2007, the US Library of Congress selected the film for the National Film Registry, citing it for its "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" value.

As part of the release-week celebrations for DVRKO's "Power of Love," the rising EDM artist is set to host a livestream—complete with a vintage DeLorean—with Damon Sharpe that was broadcast on Dash Radio's Twitch channel. Like most of the producer's videos, this one also seems to spare-no-cost. Check it out below.

DVRKO's take on "Power of Love" inserts a thrilling female vocal where Lewis' used to be, with a death-defyingly, powerful, bassline and strong percussion straight out-of-the-gate. This song's a cover, technically, but it feels more like a re-imagining suited for the EDM festival circuit. Festivals are somewhere we've never seen DVRKO play, but he launched his career just as COVID-19 hit the US, so there's that.

We're digging the mighty four-on-the-floor beat, tense builds and the dynamic synthesizers. "Power of Love" is a fit for the mainstage of festivals (they will eventually come back, albeit in a new way) but what we truly love is this vocalist's expressiveness. This take is a lot more dubstep and bass-heavy than the original, and the syncopation of the chorus the second time around contributes to a brilliant reinterpretation of the original song. "Power of Love" is quite possibly DVRKO's best work yet. And hell, who wouldn't want to time-travel in a custom-built DeLorean?

Website: whoisdvrko.com
