Rich DietZ Breathe New Life Into "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" With Acid-Infused House Rework

Fresh off a high-profile DJ set in virtual reality at the first-ever digital edition of the storied Winter Music Conference, rising dance music duo Rich DietZ are back with their latest remix.

Breathing new life into a classic, Rich DietZ have flipped Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr's Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" on its head for the newest addition to their "TreatZ" series. Most artists would tremble at the idea of reworking a song as iconic as this but Rich DietZ pull it off with flying colors, producing with the same grit and discipline as when they flipped Daft Punk's "Aerodynamic" for Hood Politics Records' tribute compilation.

Rich Dietz performing at DC's Echostage for Clubhouse Fest. Rich DietZ

Rich DietZ gave new meaning to the "rave" part of the track's title, infusing a retro, acid house-inspired shot of adrenaline. The original's earworm of a vocal refrain is chopped up in frenetic fashion like you've never heard before, making for an ideal club stepper as venues continue to return after a lost year.

Nasty, low frequency sound design and thumping basslines—two of the hallmarks of Rich DietZ's unique sonic flair—slither through the arrangement's bouncy drops. It's yet another house masterstroke from the red-hot duo, who continue to pump out house bangers like a busted fire hydrant.

Check out their riveting "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" remix below and take a listen to the rest of their "TreatZ," a series of mashups and edits for DJs to level up their live performances, here.

