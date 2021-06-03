Rich DietZ Breathe New Life Into "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" With Acid-Infused House Rework

Rich DietZ Breathe New Life Into "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" With Acid-Infused House Rework

Rich DietZ have flipped Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr's classic rave track on its head.
Author:
Publish date:
Rich DietZ have flipped Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr's classic rave track on its head.

Fresh off a high-profile DJ set in virtual reality at the first-ever digital edition of the storied Winter Music Conference, rising dance music duo Rich DietZ are back with their latest remix. 

Breathing new life into a classic, Rich DietZ have flipped Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr's Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" on its head for the newest addition to their "TreatZ" series. Most artists would tremble at the idea of reworking a song as iconic as this but Rich DietZ pull it off with flying colors, producing with the same grit and discipline as when they flipped Daft Punk's "Aerodynamic" for Hood Politics Records' tribute compilation.

Rich Dietz @ Clubhouse Festival (EchoStage)

Rich Dietz performing at DC's Echostage for Clubhouse Fest.

Rich DietZ gave new meaning to the "rave" part of the track's title, infusing a retro, acid house-inspired shot of adrenaline. The original's earworm of a vocal refrain is chopped up in frenetic fashion like you've never heard before, making for an ideal club stepper as venues continue to return after a lost year.

Nasty, low frequency sound design and thumping basslines—two of the hallmarks of Rich DietZ's unique sonic flair—slither through the arrangement's bouncy drops. It's yet another house masterstroke from the red-hot duo, who continue to pump out house bangers like a busted fire hydrant.

Check out their riveting "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" remix below and take a listen to the rest of their "TreatZ," a series of mashups and edits for DJs to level up their live performances, here.

FOLLOW RICH DIETZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/RichDietZofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/RichDietZofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/RichDietZmusic
YouTube: youTube.com/RichDietZofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/33e5f6v
SoundCloud: soundCloud.com/RichDietZofficial
SoundCloud ("TreatZ"): soundCloud.com/RichDietZTreatZ

Related

Rich DietZ
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Flip Getter's "Head Splitter" Into Blistering House Anthem

The duo's mind-melting house rework is the latest in their "TreatZ" series.

Rich DietZ - Anxiety (YT - NW)
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Drop Hypnotic House Banger, "Anxiety": Listen

A timely statement about mental health through a riveting house tune.

Rich Dietz - Tech No Malfunction - Cover
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Unleashes Monster House Single "Tech No Malfunction"

Rich Dietz brings the techno party to your home.

A photo of Rich DietZ and YamDice.
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Unleash Tech House Heater "Neighborhood" ft. YamDice

Rich DietZ and YamDice have a dance floor destroyer on their hands.

Rich DietZ Space Whip
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Return with Tech House Tune "Space Whip"

Rich DietZ are on a roll this festival season.

White Claw Song
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Crack Open Surefire Party Anthem, “White Claw Song”

Rich DietZ gave the gift of buzz-worthy tech house punch.

Rich DietZ - Sauce (She Be On It) - Cover
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Brings the Heat with "Sauce (She Be On It)"

The latest from Rich DietZ is sure to electrify the dancefloor.

Rich DietZ - Only Fans Song - Header
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Rich Dietz's New House Banger, an Ode to the Hard Workers of OnlyFans

A seductive tech house banger from the red-hot house duo.