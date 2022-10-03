Skip to main content
Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything Team Up for Slick Collab, "Bristol to Brighton"

"An ode to the cities we reside in and love more than any other."

Eats Everything/Instagram

Tapping big beat legend and fellow Brit Fatboy Slim for his first-ever lead vocal feature, Eats Everything brought a big one last week with his new track, "Bristol to Brighton."

"An ode to the cities we reside in and love more than any other," Eats Everything wrote on social media of the slick and spicy single, out now via Ministry of Sound and Three Six Zero Recordings. Rave-ready and toe-tappingly catchy, the track is a unique blend of acid house, U.K. bass and big beat unified by Slim's prophetic, booming spoken word vocals.

"We bangin'," he trumpets over rallying cries and an infectious percussion beat. Take a listen below.

Fatboy Slim, Eats Everything
By Rachel Kupfer
Whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan Brings Back Signature Dance-Pop Sound On First Independent Release In 6 Years, "Fall Out Girl"

The new collab with Zai1k comes paired with a trippy Y2K visualizer designed to make you smile.

By Rachel Kupfer
Fred again..
FEATURES

Why Fred again.. Is Exactly What Electronic Dance Music Needed

Fred again.. is a glimmer of a hope for today's artists, who live on a knife-edge due to the pressures of social media content culture.

By Jason Heffler

“I cannot believe it has taken my 38-year career and Daniel Pearce for me to have my first lead vocal on a tune," Slim said in a press release.

"I made an instrumental and felt it needed a little bit of spice so I called my old mate Norm [Fatboy Slim] up and asked him if he’d be up for tinkering with the track/doing a vocal for it, Eats Everything added. “He gladly obliged and came back with the vocal 'Brighton To Bristol, Bristol To Brighton.' I’m from Bristol, he’s from Brighton, we are good mates, so why not celebrate that connection by celebrating our cities!”

Watch Eats Everything perform the collab live in Brighton here: 

