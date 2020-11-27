Eazley Drops Hard-Hitting New Single "Babylon Weak"

Dubstep fans are receiving a new headbanger to get them through the next leg of lockdown, and it comes from rising act Eazley. Today he's unveiled "Babylon Weak"—his new single that is not for the faint of heart— via WaterShip Rec’s. The track sees the blossoming electronic music producer drawing inspiration from his time in Hawaii during quarantine, which he infuses into his aggressive bass stylings.

"Baylon Weak" opens with a slow and steady approach, but don't get too comfortable. He keeps his fans on their toes when he introduces the depravity of the drop. It's the right blend of angst and chill that makes for easy home listening now that riding the rails is off the table.

Eazley is a graduate of Icon Collective, the Los Angeles production school with alumni that includes SLANDER, Kompany, and NGHTMRE. As a self-described "kid at heart," his personality is reflected in his unique sound design, which recently has caught the attention of Prysm Talent Agency, who recruited him for their roster. Now fans can expect even more from the new talent, who has an upcoming collaboration with Autokorect in the works as well as two shows to look forward to in Las Vegas and Orlando before the year ends.

FOLLOW EAZLEY:

Facebook: facebook.com/iameazley

Twitter: twitter.com/iameazley

Instagram: instagram.com/iameazley

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Vc3J0F