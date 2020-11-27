Eazley Drops Hard-Hitting New Single "Babylon Weak"

Eazley Drops Hard-Hitting New Single "Babylon Weak"

Prepare your speakers for this one.
Author:
Publish date:

Dubstep fans are receiving a new headbanger to get them through the next leg of lockdown, and it comes from rising act Eazley. Today he's unveiled "Babylon Weak"—his new single that is not for the faint of heart— via WaterShip Rec’s. The track sees the blossoming electronic music producer drawing inspiration from his time in Hawaii during quarantine, which he infuses into his aggressive bass stylings. 

"Baylon Weak" opens with a slow and steady approach, but don't get too comfortable. He keeps his fans on their toes when he introduces the depravity of the drop. It's the right blend of angst and chill that makes for easy home listening now that riding the rails is off the table. 

Eazley is a graduate of Icon Collective, the Los Angeles production school with alumni that includes SLANDER, Kompany, and NGHTMRE. As a self-described "kid at heart," his personality is reflected in his unique sound design, which recently has caught the attention of Prysm Talent Agency, who recruited him for their roster. Now fans can expect even more from the new talent, who has an upcoming collaboration with Autokorect in the works as well as two shows to look forward to in Las Vegas and Orlando before the year ends. 

FOLLOW EAZLEY:

Facebook: facebook.com/iameazley
Twitter: twitter.com/iameazley
Instagram: instagram.com/iameazley
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Vc3J0F

Related

Untitled collage-3
MUSIC RELEASES

KSHMR and Marnik Drop New Single, "Alone" ft. Anjulie and Jeffrey Jey

Cry dance your heart out to this one.

IMG_4936-1024x683
MUSIC RELEASES

Nick Peters Drops Catchy New Single "Heartless" feat. Bianca & Rook`

This young producer is one to watch

Deadmau5 wearing mau5head during DJ permormance.
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Drops New Techno Single, "FALL"

The release spree continues.

Porter Robinson
MUSIC RELEASES

Porter Robinson Drops Introspective New Single "Mirror"

The third release from his highly anticipated sophomore album "Nurture."

auto
MUSIC RELEASES

HARD Inaugurates HARD Recs Imprint With New JOYRYDE Track

HARD Recs has revealed the details on JOYRYDE's debut album alongside a new single, "IM GONE."

AWAY, Roniit, Crywolf
MUSIC RELEASES

AWAY Drops Eerie New Single "Parasite" With Roniit and Crywolf

This single will send chills down your spine in the best way possible.

Kristian-Nairn (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Kristian Nairn Drops New Single "Evolve"

the Rave Of Thrones star returns with a new progressive house track.

Nicky Romero
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Drops "I See," the Lead Single off His Forthcoming EP

Romero is preparing to headline London's Call of Duty Kickoff Event.