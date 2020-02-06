MK Delivers House Remix of Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott's "Antisocial"

Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott are two of the biggest names in the world of pop music. Their collaborative single, "Antisocial," dominated the airwaves last summer and beyond, racking up tens of millions of streams across all platforms. Now, house music maestro MK (real name Marc Kinchen) has put his own unique spin on the tune.

Kinchen is well known for providing some of the most danceable house grooves, and his new remix of "Antisocial" is a perfect example. Deviating from the hip-hop beat of the original with a four-on-the-floor approach, he combines soulful piano chords with a lively, deep house-inspired bass line and some bouncy drums to turn "Antisocial" into a peak time house banger.

Chopped up vocal sections and rolling snares build the energy perfectly to lead into the drop, ensuring that the dance floor will be moving nonstop whenever Kinchen's remix is played. It's a far cry from the original track, but MK's reimagining of "Antisocial" is certainly a complement, and just as effective.

Kinchen will perform at multiple dates across the U.S. coming up, including stops at District in Atlanta, The Church Nightclub in Denver, and U Street Music Hall in Washington, D.C.

MK's remix of Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott's "Antisocial" is out now, and can be found here.

