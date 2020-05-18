The EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon has come and gone in the blink of an eye, but that doesn't mean its 3 magical nights under the virtual sky should fade into the mist. The monumental livestream event should be celebrated for the mind-blowing event that it was, and now it can thanks to a diligent SoundCloud user who uploaded every single set from the weekend.

Not ready to stop the party? You can now listen to all of the festival's sets via the playlist below.

The EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon marked a culturally significant weekend for Insomniac and its loyal fanbase of ravers, who were treated to a truly unique festival in the wake of COVID-19. Dazzling sets from the likes of Seven Lions, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, Duke Dumont, David Guetta, and a downright menacing VOYD (the alter ego of SVDDEN DEATH), among many others, lent to a fascinating concert experience.

The Rave-A-Thon served as a potential harbinger for the virtual concert industry, which is most likely going to retain its popularity even after the pandemic ends. You can bet dollars to doughnuts that every electronic dance music promoter in the industry was keeping a close eye on the livestream throughout its entirety.

