EDDIE Paints an Electro Dreamscape with "Somewhere In Between" [Premiere]

EDDIE is here to lull you into an electro dreamscape with his new single "Somewhere In Between" featuring Colleen D'Agostino, out now via mau5trap.

After throwing down hard-hitting electro over the last few years, the Australian DJ and producer opted to switch up the pace, showcasing his melodic side to his fans. The hypnotic production conjures up the emotion felt post-rave when you are laying with a loved one and reminiscing. The intoxicating synth work paired with D'Agostino's lush vocals feels like a time warp back to the days of old deadmau5 hits. It's a welcoming sense of nostalgia while still remaining unique.

Since joining the mau5trap family back in 2017, EDDIE has made waves, delivering a collection of originals and remixes often featured on deadmau5's We Are Friends compilation albums. 2019 saw him work with artists such as ATLiens, No Mana, and his breakout hit of the year, "Stress," a collaboration with global superstar REZZ.

You can stream and download "Somewhere In Between" across all platforms here.

FOLLOW EDDIE:

Facebook: facebook.com/astateofeddie

Twitter: twitter.com/whoiseddie_

Instagram: instagram.com/whoiseddie_

Spotify: spoti.fi/3iuloKm