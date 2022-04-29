EDM.com Playlist Picks: SOFI TUKKER, Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix & More [4/29/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Larry Bird (feat. Tuck's Dad) - SOFI TUKKER

Savage - Tiësto & Deorro

Save Me - Steve Aoki & HRVY

Festival Hits 2022

Funk - Martin Garrix & Julian Jordan

Burn This House - J. Worra & Little Boots

As The Rush Comes - Achilles, Lister & Jessie Lee Thetford

Electronic Avenue

Behind The Sun - ODESZA

Love You Back - Madeon

iSSUES - Hydraulix

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.