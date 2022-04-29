EDM.com Playlist Picks: SOFI TUKKER, Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix & More [4/29/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Larry Bird (feat. Tuck's Dad) - SOFI TUKKER
Savage - Tiësto & Deorro
Save Me - Steve Aoki & HRVY
Festival Hits 2022
Funk - Martin Garrix & Julian Jordan
Recommended Articles
Darren Tate and Above & Beyond's Jono Grant Join Forces for Synthwave-Inspired Alias, JODA
Grant and Tate have made music together over the course of nearly two decades, but their new single "We Find Ourselves" formally marks the start of a collaborative new chapter.
Calvin Harris to Headline Debut HARD Summer Festival In Croatia
The festival is set to take place at the scenic Žnjan Beach in Split.
Tiësto and Deorro Collide for the First Time In Massive Single, "Savage"
Tiësto and Deorro's freshly minted collaboration feels as natural as it gets.
Burn This House - J. Worra & Little Boots
As The Rush Comes - Achilles, Lister & Jessie Lee Thetford
Electronic Avenue
Behind The Sun - ODESZA
Love You Back - Madeon
iSSUES - Hydraulix
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.