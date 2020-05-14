EDX Taps Jess Ball for "I Found You (Neptune)," Breathing New Life Into 2019 Hit [Premiere]

Switzerland's most streamed electronic artist, EDX, took the world by storm back in 2019 when he went back to his progressive house roots on the hit single "Neptune." After the track garnered an abundance of international support and skyrocketed its way to the top of the Beatport charts within days of its release, EDX knew it was time to reignite the fire and bring vocals to the retrospective anthem.

EDX has teamed up with Australian singer/songwriter Jess Ball to deliver the top-line, creating the vibrant new cut "I Found You (Neptune)," which EDM.com has the pleasure of premiering today.

The original is a powerful instrumental production that guides the listener into a state of bliss, filled with arpeggiated string work and a steady beat that is sure to get stuck in your head. It's one of those singles you want to listen to on a long drive, windows down, absorbing the beauty around you.

With the new addition of Ball's lush vocals, the production has been heightened, allowing fans to get lost in this new story. The picture painted with these lyrics channels the feeling of thinking you found the perfect person and the emptiness that follows after losing them. Ball's voice is the perfect addition to an already amazing track.

“Neptune really is a very special record to me," EDX tells EDM.com. "It’s inspired by the progressive house sound I was making around ten years ago, and evokes emotions of a period in my career that I look back on very fondly. The feedback I’ve received since I released the original record last year has been incredible, so I wanted to find an artist that would do justice to an amazing new vocal edit. Jess Ball is an incredibly talented singer-songwriter and it’s been amazing to work with her on ‘I Found You.’ I really hope you guys like it as much as we enjoyed making it!”

The Grammy-nominated producer is a certified international superstar in the dance music world, creating hits known for their melodic and intricate composition. Throughout his illustrious journey, he's worked with the likes of Axwell, Armand Van Helden, Above & Beyond, Armin Van Buuren, Avicii, Benny Benassi, Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, Kaskade, and many more. With a career spanning as long as it has, EDX has positioned himself as an artist that will be remembered for years to come.

