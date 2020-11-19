Effin Drops Vibrant New Single "Onion" on Never Say Die [Premiere]

Ever since his Operate EP debuted on Never Say Die Records last year, bass music wunderkind Effin has been turning heads. Since then, he's remixed NGHTMRE and A$AP Ferg, collaborated with Kompany, and released some impressive singles such as "Cabbage" and "Cheese."

Effin has returned to Never Say Die once again, this time with a different food-themed single that's sure to satisfy any bass craving.

"Onion" is a powerful and vibrant new offering that packs some serious punch. Somewhere between riddim and left field bass, Effin's latest single boasts incredible layers of sound design and top-notch technicality, but doesn't compromise its musicality as a result. With a keen attention to detail, consistently interesting synth work, and swingy drum programming, "Onion" is the antithesis of stale.

Effin will add yet another impressive notch to his belt with the release, further cementing his status as one of dubstep's brightest artists on the rise. "Onion" isn't the beginning for Effin, but a pivotal moment for a talented producer leaving an indelible mark on the world of bass music.

"Onion" will officially drop tomorrow, November 20th, via Never Say Die Records. Pre-save Effin's new single here.

