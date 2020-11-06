Egzod Enlists Fenris for Fresh, Bass-Driven Single “Changes”

Still riding high off the success of his latest 3-piece EP The Revolution, Egzod isn’t letting anything stop him this year. Boasting a strong visual aesthetic while consistently offering his fans unique bass tunes, the US-based artist has managed to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with.

For his latest explosive release, Egzod is coming back to Enter Records (co-owned by Universal Music and Electronic Sports League) for arguably one of his best tunes to date, enlisting Fenris for “Changes.” A tasteful and intricate tune, “Changes“ is bass-driven yet melodic. Egzod’s production sounds massive as always, seeing the producer bring together impactful drums and gritty sound design, while Fenris delivers inspiring vocals that breathe new life into the instrumental.

"The song is about reaching for the stars," Egzod explained. "Being the greatest on whatever it is you are dreaming about becoming. But it’s also about not losing yourself on the way to the top.”

Watch the stunning animated lyric video for “Changes“ below.

