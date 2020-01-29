Egzod Enlists Riell For Bass-Infused Single, “Pray”

Kicking off 2020 with a bang, producer Egzod has teamed up with vocalist RIELL to present “Pray.“ The energetic single comes after a highly successful 2019 for the Portugal-born and France-raised artist, as he teamed up with Lowly. and Trap Nation to release a series of singles in addition to being featured on NCS’ Elevate compilation alongside Veronica Bravo and M.I.M.E. with “Rise Up.”

“Pray“ is a short-but-sweet tune that perfectly combines melodic and ethereal elements with heavier, more intense sounds. Riell’s vocals are quickly introduced in the track over melodic plucks and inventive atmospheres, while cinematic drums prepare the listener for the drop. At its climax, “Pray” unleashes an explosion of synths and bass supported by distorted vocal chops, making up for an impressive result.

“'Pray' was inspired by a tweet from an American politician following an elementary school shooting stating the killed and injured children 'were in our thoughts and prayers,' explained3 RIELL. “'Pray' is a response to this apathy, because if anyone can be taking action, it’s politicians with power over the laws that govern our society, such as gun laws. Pray is a commentary on apathy in today's society and how people and media will often get behind a cause due to the hype surrounding it and move on as soon as it's gone. It's a call for action instead of words.”

Egzod’s bright and energetic productions have allowed him to break through the noise over the past few years. He's released music through imprints such as NCS, Lowly., and Trap Nation, as well as performing alongside powerhouses such as Slushii, Madeon, Slumberjack and others.

