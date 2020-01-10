Ekali Announces Album Release Date, Drops Video for Illenium Collab

Ekali (real name Nathan Shaw) fans have a new date to look forward to. He closed out 2019 by letting fans know his debut album A World Away was coming out this year, and we now have a date: January 24th.

The highly anticipated album has been teased for quite some time now by the Canadian producer. Alongside the announcement of the due date are the beautiful, Jacob Crawford-directed visuals for his collaboration with Illenium for the track "Hard To Say Goodbye" featuring Chloe Angelides.

The album will consist of 12 songs. Expect to hear collaborations with Elohim, Au/Ra, Nitti Gritti, and Mossy, as well as some great solo pieces. Among the tracks already released are "Runaway" featuring Reo Cragun, "Be Fine" featuring Wafia, "Back to You" featuring Kiiara, and the aforementioned Illenium collaboration.

Shaw will kick off his A World Away tour on February 6th in Seattle. He'll be taking the album across North America with stops in Vancouver, Arcata, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Kansas City, Madison, Minneapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Boston, New York City, Washington, and Chicago. Purchase tickets here.

