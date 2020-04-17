Ship Wrek today released their remix of Ekali and ILLENIUM's track "Hard To Say Goodbye," featuring Chloe Angelides, on Big Beat Records.

Ship Wrek have implemented what's beginning to become their signature touch on "Hard To Say Goodbye," as they've transformed the track into a fresh, flavorful house tune. They kick off their rendition with thumping kicks and distorted vocals, working their way into Angelides' addition to the track.

Eventually, the tune builds into a minimalistic drop with Angelides' vocals and digitized synths scattered throughout. Those who enjoyed the LA duo's Mirror Mirror EP will easily gravitate towards this tune.

Ship Wrek have come a long way in a short amount of time. The pair has made plenty of noise recently, hopping on Jauz's This Is Off The Deep End compilation before dropping official remixes of "Takeaway" by The Chainsmokers and ILLENIUM and "Southside" by DJ Snake and Eptic.

