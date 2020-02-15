Ekali Teases Skrillex Collab at Los Angeles Show

Skrillex and Ekali's long-awaited collaboration may be close to seeing the light of day. Ekali was captured playing the unreleased track during a performance at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The track was identified as a collaboration between him and Skrillex in a clip posted by Brownies & Lemonade.

It was over a year ago that Ekali posted a teaser of the project on social media, only to delete it shortly thereafter. In the time since, however, he has been more actively testing out the song in his sets.

In 2020 it seems increasingly likely the song will finally see an official release. Both Skrillex and Ekali are expected to come out with new albums this year.

Shortly into the new year Ekali released his debut album, A World Away. The producer has been escalating his efforts to release new music and we already know he still has has an album for an unannounced side project expected out this year.

Meanwhile Skrillex has teased he's beginning "a new chapter" that will see the imminent release of an album. It has been nearly six years since the producer's last album, Recess.

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex

Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex

Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/skrillex

FOLLOW EKALI:

Facebook: facebook.com/ekalimusic

Instagram: instagram.com/ekalimusic

Twitter: twitter.com/EkaliMusic

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/ekalimusic