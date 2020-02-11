Ekcle Impresses with Unique Single, "Pearl Jigsaw"

U.K. duo Ekcle (real names Harvey Carter and Jack Angel) have released their latest single, "Pearl Jigsaw."

Carter and Angel have built their career upon intricate, experimental beats and "Pearl Jigsaw" is no exception. Driven by melodic synths and crunchy drums, the track goes through numerous changes throughout its almost six-minute runtime, making it an unpredictable and wild ride for any listener. Fans of artists like quickly, quickly, Mura Masa and Daktyl will enjoy the clear narratives Carter and Angel present in each tune.

Carter and Angel have made a splash in dance music since debuting their first EP, Deshoda, in 2017. Since then, the pair have collaborated with artists like Owsey and Aether in addition to releasing their second EP, Yoja, last year. They also recently went on tour with Lamb where they debuted their stunning live show. Keep an eye on Ekcle as they continue to push boundaries with their take on electronic music.

