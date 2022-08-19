Ekonovah and Cloverdale Team Up for Soulful Tech House Jam, "Higher"

Ekonovah and Cloverdale have joined forces for "Higher," a brand new single out now by way of deadmau5's hau5trap imprint.

"Higher" finds two extremely promising dance music producers teaming up in a superb display of tech house gravitas. The track's hallmark is a soulful vocal refrain, which floats atop the arrangement with an airy charisma as a four-on-the-floor rhythm chugs below.

It's not long before Ekonovah and Cloverdale unload a sultry tech house drop that beautifully combines each artist's respective approach to production. Here, the nuances of their sounds shine in-between the bars, highlighted by resonant rave stabs, punchy leads and a pulsing bassline.

Take a listen to "Higher" below.

"'Higher' all started out by trying to convey the concept of smoothness and softness in a high energy bassline. Something that oozed through your ears and rumbled the ground all in one," Cloverdale explains. "It only made sense to bring on Ekonovah to really add some life and emotion to the track. We're both so pleased with the final result."

The release of "Higher" aligns with perhaps the most anticipated date of Ekonovah's "The Discovery Tour," a momentous hometown headlining performance tonight in Phoenix. The debut tour marks a crowning achievement for the young beatsmith, who had been making waves in the house music space for years.

"I am looking forward to meeting and connecting with people have been listening to my music in different cities and breaking into new venues to play my sound!" Ekonovah told EDM.com.

Meanwhile, Cloverdale's own Vibrancy record label is hosting its first-ever curated festival this weekend in Halifax, where he'll be joined by Green Velvet, J. Worra, Ranger Trucco, DJ Susan and more. He's also gearing up for a performance at Nocturnal Wonderland in September.

You can find "Higher" on streaming platforms here.

