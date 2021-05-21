Ekonovah Drops Stunning "Floating" EP on Space Yacht

Since Space Yacht launched its record division back in 2020, the collective has been on a roll, cultivating some impressive dance releases. Next up is Phoenix-based artist Ekonovah.

After years of performing at Space Yacht's famed LA parties, the songwriter and producer has unveiled his latest offering with the beloved brand in the form of a stunning EP. Floating is a three-track collection that masters both the ethereal and danceable art forms. Each track is unique on its own, yet when listened to as a cohesive latticework, comes together to paint a dynamic sonic story.

Ekonovah released his new three-track EP "Floating" on Space Yacht Records. Ekonovah/Space Yacht

The record kicks off with its titular track "Floating," q melodic house offering that showcases Ekonovah's expertise behind the mic. "All Around Me" is both gentle and hypnotic in nature, equipped with bouncy synth leads and a kinetic drum pattern. "Not So Subtle" is not-so-ironically the EP's most aggressive track, flaunting a dark, rippling tech house arrangement.

“We rarely sign EPs, but when Ekonovah’s team presented these three tracks, it was clear they were meant to be presented as a body of work in its entirety," said Henry Lu, Space Yacht co-founder in a statement. "We’ve been observing his growth as a singer and songwriter, and the Floating EP will be a huge milestone for him.”

You can listen to Floating below and across streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW EKONOVAH:

Facebook: facebook.com/Ekonovah

Twitter: twitter.com/ekonovah

Instagram: instagram.com/ekonovah

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YTJyGo