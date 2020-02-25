Ekonovah Delivers Driving Tech House Tune "Hit The Gas"

Hot on the heels of a prominent collaboration included on Bijou's latest EP, Unlocked Vol. 2, rising talent Ekonovah is adding fuel to the fire with his latest single, "Hit The Gas."

Finding its home with Insomniac Records' In / Rotation the track lives up to its name, pushing the pedal to the metal from beginning to end. The song's punching bass lines and 808 house beats light up the senses, igniting the dance floor on their route.

The cut is also proving itself a force on the airwaves, receiving notable support on Insomniac's Night Owl Radio, Alison Wonderland's Radio Wonderland, and on Spotify's House Werk playlist. With over 300,000 plays and counting, the record is not losing any traction and will undoubtedly gain speed as it heats up in the coming months.

Speaking on "Hit The Gas", Ekonovah touched on the ease of creating the house banger, saying, "... it's one of those tracks that you write in only a few sessions and then have almost no recollection of the process. I think my favorite part of the track is the 808 hits in the breakdown, something about them makes me feel like I am floating around in space and I love it!"

Hailing from the scalding city of Phoenix, Ekonovah's distinct take on house music is just as scorching as a blazing Arizona summer. With performances at leading venues and festivals like Bonnaroo and EDC Las Vegas, Ekonovah's flame is only getting brighter.

Stream or download "Hit The Gas" across platforms here.

