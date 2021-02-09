Ekonovah Pushes the Boundaries of House on Latest EP "The Beginning"

Ekonovah Pushes the Boundaries of House on Latest EP "The Beginning"

Released via Insomniac's In / Rotation imprint, it gives house music a unique and refreshing spin
Author:
Publish date:

Ekonovah

Phoenix-based producer Ekonovah offers his latest two-track EP, The Beginning, via Insomniac Records' In / Rotation imprint. Following his mission to influence the electronic music scene with a new sound, his EP pushes the boundaries of house music with a unique and refreshing spin.

Titular track, "The Beginning," delivers blissfully inspiring lyrics, a crunchy bassline, and distorted synths, while "Iris" throws down with a groovy house beat. "'The Beginning' is a song about self-love and knowing that you are great, but at the same time understanding that there is always room for improvement," the beatmaker says in a press statement. "Conversely, 'Iris' shows the other side of myself - a track constructed for the club and dancefloor."

With previous releases on labels including Tchami’s Confession, Dim Mak's New Noise, BIJOU's Do Not Duplicate Recordings, Matroda's Terminal Underground, and more, the musician is just getting started. His music has seen support from bigwigs like Tchami, Steve Aoki, and Porter Robinson, who played Ekonovah’s "Language" flip in numerous sets.

Keep rising talent Ekonovah on your radar, and listen to The Beginning below.

