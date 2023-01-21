Find Solace In Elderbrook and Amtrac's Soothing Single, "I'll Be Around"

You know that one person you can call at any time, for any reason, and they'll always be there for you? That's the underlying message within "I'll Be Around," Elderbrook and Amtrac's stunning new collab.

Individually, the two are no strangers to infusing soft and sensual elements into their music. And together, they've produced what we can only describe as a transformative sound.

"I'll Be Around" kicks off by introducing its ethereal and melancholic chord progression. Before long, Elderbrook's distinct, feathery vocals swoop in like a warm hug right when you need it the most. "I'll be there when you need me, like a light in the evening, by your side when you're sleeping," he croons.

Check out the music video below and stream "I'll Be Around" here.

Following "Howl" (with Tourist) and the ODESZA-assisted single "Beautiful Morning," "I'll Be Around" marks Elderbrook's third single from his upcoming sophomore album, Little Love, due out on February 24th.

You can catch the Grammy-nominated artist on his eponymous tour as he celebrates the release of the highly anticipated album across North America. Check out the full schedule below.

