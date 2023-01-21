Find Solace In Elderbrook and Amtrac's Soothing Single, "I'll Be Around"
You know that one person you can call at any time, for any reason, and they'll always be there for you? That's the underlying message within "I'll Be Around," Elderbrook and Amtrac's stunning new collab.
Individually, the two are no strangers to infusing soft and sensual elements into their music. And together, they've produced what we can only describe as a transformative sound.
"I'll Be Around" kicks off by introducing its ethereal and melancholic chord progression. Before long, Elderbrook's distinct, feathery vocals swoop in like a warm hug right when you need it the most. "I'll be there when you need me, like a light in the evening, by your side when you're sleeping," he croons.
Check out the music video below and stream "I'll Be Around" here.
Recommended Articles
A "Day-Into-Night" Oceanfront Dance Party Is Coming to the Shores of Southern California
Headlined by Âme and Dixon, the concert is one of the only large-scale electronic music events in L.A. to take place on the beach.
This Artist Somehow Turned a Loaf of Bread Into the Artwork of Aphex Twin's Debut Album
What’s wrong babe? You barely touched your Selected Ambient Works 85-92 bread.
Chris Lake Leads Foundation Vol. 1, a Curated House Music Experience In Vancouver
The inaugural show will also feature DJ sets from Nora En Pure and Mark Knight, among others.
Following "Howl" (with Tourist) and the ODESZA-assisted single "Beautiful Morning," "I'll Be Around" marks Elderbrook's third single from his upcoming sophomore album, Little Love, due out on February 24th.
You can catch the Grammy-nominated artist on his eponymous tour as he celebrates the release of the highly anticipated album across North America. Check out the full schedule below.
Follow Elderbrook:
Facebook: facebook.com/Elderbrookmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/_elderbrook
Instagram: instagram.com/_elderbrook
Spotify: spoti.fi/34UfzTd
Follow Amtrac:
Facebook: facebook.com/amtrac
Twitter: twitter.com/AMTRAC
Instagram: instagram.com/amtrac
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ZQkiiA