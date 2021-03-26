Grammy-Nominated "Cola" Duo Elderbrook and CamelPhat Reunite for New Single, "Body"

Grammy-Nominated "Cola" Duo Elderbrook and CamelPhat Reunite for New Single, "Body"

Lightning has struck for the third time with this unstoppable pairing.
Author:
Publish date:
Lightning has struck for the third time with this unstoppable pairing.

Lightning has struck for the third time after CamelPhat and Elderbrook reunited for "Body," a brand new collaboration from the famed "Cola" artists. 

The pair, who were nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording back in 2018 for "Cola," have once again joined forces for what sounds like another house music classic. The anthemic "Body" picks right up where "Cola" left off, with a disco-inspired funk and house hybrid that could soundtrack an Austin Powers rollerskating scene.

That aesthetic is mirrored in the official "Body" music video, a kaleidoscopic, 3D-animated visual depicting the cityscapes of Seoul, Korea. Check it out below.

Elderbrook and CamelPhat also joined forces for "Dance with My Ghost" in October 2020, a track that appeared on the latter's critically acclaimed Dark Matter LP. 

You can check out "Body" below and find the new song on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ELDERBROOK:

Facebook: facebook.com/Elderbrookmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/_elderbrook
Instagram: instagram.com/_elderbrook
Spotify: spoti.fi/34UfzTd

FOLLOW CAMELPHAT:

Facebook: facebook.com/CamelPhat
Instagram: instagram.com/camelphatmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/CamelPhat
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3leuL2p

Related

Camelphat-Press-Image
MUSIC RELEASES

CamelPhat Exceeds Sky-High Expectations On Debut Album, Dark Matter

Composed of a monster track list of 21 songs, the album has been a long time coming for the Grammy-nominated producers.

Martin Garrix Elderbrook
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix's Ytram Teams Up with Elderbrook to Release Intoxicating Single "Fire"

Martin Garrix teased "Fire" at his Tomorrowland Around The World set last month.

Camelphat
MUSIC RELEASES

Camelphat Reveals Release Date for Debut Album "Dark Matter," Drops New Single

The 21-track collection has an impressive amount of A-list guest features, including the legendary Noel Gallagher of Oasis.

ZHU
MUSIC RELEASES

CAMELPHAT & EDERBROOK’S GRAMMY NOMINATED TRACK GETS THE REMIX TREATMENT FROM ZHU

ZHU brings a twist to a great tune.

Paul Woolford Camelphat
MUSIC RELEASES

Paul Woolford's Single "Hang up Your Hang Ups" ft. Kim English Gets A Camelphat Remix [Listen]

Out Now via FFRR Recordings

diplo black coffee elderbrook
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the New Super-Collab from Diplo, Black Coffee and Elderbrook, "Never Gonna Forget"

The dreamy track will appear on Black Coffee's forthcoming star-studded "Subconsciously" LP.

elderbrook
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Elderbrook's Haunting Live Cover of Drake's "Toosie Slide"

He breathed soul into the chart-topping hip-hop anthem.

CamelPhat
NEWS

CamelPhat Announces Launch of New Record Label

The Grammy Award-nominated duo invited music producers to send their demos for the label, which launches this summer.