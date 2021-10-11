Elderbrook Explores Life, Love and Longing on New EP, "Innerlight": Listen

"You want to dance. I want to lead," croons dance-electronica virtuoso Elderbrook at the top of his new EP, Innerlight. The lyric couldn't be more fitting.

Out October 9th via Big Beat Records, Innerlight is a four-track whirlwind of hypnotic synths, house-adjacent ballads and atmospheric dance breaks. At its best, it's a refined level-up from Elderbrook's signature brand of euphoric dance-pop, leaning into layered song structures that move beyond his leading vocal lines.

The project's titular single with Bob Moses, for example, twists and turns with anticipative piano builds and weighty bass beats across its moody soundscape. "Dominoes" (with Louis the Child) glows with muted synth tones and a textured percussion line while "I'll Find My Way With You" (with Emmit Fenn) blends the bright with the melancholy. The Kölsch-assisted "Broken Mirror" hits the nail on the head with dynamic and spirited melodic techno.

“The EP is all about how important it is to trust your instincts and believe that you do have the right ideas, that it's important to follow your own inner light,” Elderbrook said in a press release. “It represents the journey of self-discovery that I have been on since becoming a father and learning how to navigate that and trust in myself."

