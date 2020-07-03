Elderbrook Challenges the Comparative Mindset with New Single "My House"

Grammy Award-nominated jack-of-all-trades Elderbrook is here to brighten up all of our days with his new single "My House." The track is the latest teaser from his forthcoming debut album Why Do We Shake In The Cold? and further amplifies the excitement for what's to come. Alongside the release comes a playful music video shot in Shanghai starring a group of Chinese dance influencers showcasing some seriously infectious choreography.

While the production, which is spearheaded by Jacknife Lee (The Killers, U2, Bob Moses, R.E.M.), lends to an upbeat, playful track, the teachable themes do not go overlooked." In a press release issued to announce the track, Elderbrook shared his inspiration behind its production.

I wrote this in lockdown. I was in my cabin studio at the bottom of my garden and looked out and saw my house…when I started the song I thought it would be in the same context as ‘Our House’ by Crosby, Stills Nash, and Young. All about how much I loved spending time in my house. When I started writing it, it took on a completely different meaning." Elderbrook explains, "The song focuses on how a lot of people, if not most, always want the next bigger, better thing. Never being happy with what they’ve got. The other side to the lyrics of this song is that a lot of people never stop acting like children; ‘my house is bigger than your house’ ‘I know you are but what am I’ and the whole ‘I want’ culture. Another theme running through is my own experience with childhood and not fitting in anywhere.

"My House" shines a light on a new side of the producer, singer, and songwriter, showcasing his artistry in the indie and alternative sector of the electronic music space. The funk-inspired, synth-laden beat paired with his unique voice combine to make the ultimate toe-tapper.

The choreography of the music video was led by Yeyin, the winner of the Chinese "street dance" show Break Border.

Elderbrook has been delivering hit after hit over the last 12 months, including the emotive single "Numb" and the 2019 hit with Rudimental titled "Something About You." His highly anticipated debut album Why Do We Shake In The Cold? plans to touch upon themes of human connections, pushing the esteemed artist's traditional boundaries within his genre space.

This album is about people needing people and human interaction," he said in the press release. "The title plays on the idea that we shiver in the cold to let other people know that we need them close. That we show we are sad to let others know we need them. Sonically, the album brings my sound back to a more indie/alternative world than I’ve been in a while. Still taking my love of electronic music but mixing it together with music styles I started with and that I’ve always been inspired by.”

