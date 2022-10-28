Elderbrook Announces Album Release Date, Celebrates With New Song Produced By ODESZA
It's a "Beautiful Morning" to be a fan of Elderbrook.
Not only has the indietronica star released a new, ODESZA-assisted single, but he's also announced his forthcoming sophomore album, Little Love.
Due February 24th, 2023, the album is said to be a 10-track project inspired by Elderbrook's shift into parenthood. All of the music was composed after the birth of his first child in 2020.
"'Beautiful Morning' is simply about two people spending time together. A day where nothing matters other than each other," Elderbrook said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "When I first wrote the song, I had pictured it being two people in love. Between now and then, the song has definitely taken on multiple meanings for me. It now reminds me of early mornings with my children. The quiet of 4am wake ups and the calmness of knowing we are the only ones in (what feels like) the world."
Co-produced by ODESZA's Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, "Beautiful Morning" will be one of the tracks featured on Little Love. Featuring a gently undulating arrangement and uplifting chords, the song comes paired with a nostalgic visualizer that pays homage to classic Hollywood love stories.
The previously released "Howl" (with Tourist) will also make the tracklist for Little Love. When taken together with "Beautiful Morning," it hints at a heavy infusion of melodic house and trance-like ballads into Elderbrook's highly anticipated sophomore LP. It's quite the transition from the indie-pop sensibilities of 2020's stunning debut, Why Do We Shake In the Cold?, albeit a welcome one.
You can stream "Beautiful Morning" here.
