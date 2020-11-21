Electronic Music Producers Make Their Mark On BTS' New Album, "BE"

BTS promised a spectrum of new sounds on their latest effort, and they delivered.
South Korean megastars BTS released their ninth studio album this week, BE, the group's latest since their early 2020 album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.

In August, the group's label and management company Big Hit Entertainment announced the septet planned to release BE in the fourth quarter of this year. At the time, the group perceived the date to be an ambitious target. Their plan was to become directly involved in every aspect of the album process unlike ever before, which, the group noted, led to uncertainties around the final release date. On the flip-side, an announcement from the group promised the end product would showcase a "richer musical spectrum experience."  

Turns out the group was able to meet the target release date handily, and the product is exactly as promised. Dance music must have been a top-of-mind priority among the group's members as it is particularly well-represented on the scintillating record.

New York duo Brasstracks laid the framework for "Dis-ease," a multi-genre tune that combines hip-hop drums and the group's signature symphonic brass fanfare. It was in March of this year that Brasstracks discovered that BTS listened to their music. The moment came when a Brasstracks song appeared in the background of one of the group's posts to social media. Now, just over half a year later, they've released a song together. As the saying goes, "life comes at you fast." 

Australian electronic duo Cosmo's Midnight and Belarusian star Arston offer contrasting electronic flavors to Be. The brotherly duo Cosmo's Midnight contributed "Fly to My Room," a tantalizing, slow-burning future pop track. Meanwhile, Arston injects an invigorating energy into the latter half of the album with his progressive track "Stay." The song combines bubbly, piano-driven melodies with revving complextro-style glitches for arguably BTS' most festival-focused song to date.

With one of contemporary music's biggest acts pushing a vision that intersects electronic music and pop, it would seem doors are opening to a future that sees the continued fusion of the two genres. 

