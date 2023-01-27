Skip to main content
Eliminate and PEEKABOO Drop Blistering Collaboration, "Quickness"

The Bassrush Records release was teased all the way back at last year's Lost Lands festival.

Don't blink or you'll miss the latest from Eliminate and PEEKABOO.

A collaboration between two of bass music's most gifted producers "Quickness" is out now. If you were lucky enough to catch Eliminate's set at last year's Lost Lands festival, you might be familiar with the new track after it made an appearance at Excision's prehistoric-themed party.

Now, several months later, "Quickness" is here via Insomniac's Bassrush Records. The first half of the track features precise, minimal production with a thick bassline front and center before a punchy interlude gives way to gilded keys. Before long, we're met with a barrage of metallic wobbles, leading to a final result that doubles as an formidable showcase of the duo's collective production talents.

Take a listen to "Quickness" below and stream the track here.

