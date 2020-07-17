Eliminate and Shaq Drop Rowdy Trap Slammer "Tear It Up"

Shaq has been making his way around the bass music world as of late. In the past year, he's collaborated with NGHTMRE and Lil Jon on "BANG," Nitti Gritti on "Takin' Over," and Riot Ten and T-Wayne on "Ultimate." With his latest collaboration, he's teamed up with Eliminate for their new single "Tear It Up," out via Disciple Records.

"Tear It Up" is a monster of a track. Opening with a goofy phone conversation between the collaborators, the tune quickly accelerates into maniacal drop filled with resonating, metallic synths and pounding kicks. The track is a perfect fusion of the aggressiveness we've heard in previous Shaq collabs and Eliminate's incredibly unique sound design. Those who have been craving more from both Shaq and Eliminate will certainly be pleased with this offering, as "Tear It Up" is the perfect balance between both artists.

You can check out "Tear It Up" below.

