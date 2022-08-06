Eliminate and XAELO Team Up for Emotive Single, "Nothing Left"

Eliminate's latest single teeters precariously on the brink of emotional ruin.

"Nothing Left" sees the Class of 2021 star joining forces with XAELO for a brooding record that pairs his melodic trap sensibilities with heart-wrenching lyricism.

"Losing you is like taking my last breath," XAELO elegiacally sings amid a smooth trap flow from Eliminate. Though he's typically one to let his robust and often frenetic sound design do the bulk of the talking, Eliminate instead opts to let the track's soul-stirring lyrics take center stage while following up each verse with his signature synth work.

Cruising into the song's final act, Eliminate doses the vocal up with filters and vocoder-based effects, effectively harmonizing the poignant lyrics one last time as dainty keys tiptoe on the way out. The lingering echoes of the track's final moments are sure to leave listeners with a lasting impression.

"Nothing Left" arrives by way of NIGHTMODE. Take a listen to the haunting track below.

FOLLOW ELIMINATE:

Facebook: facebook.com/eliminatemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/eliminatemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/eliminatemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2WveH2a