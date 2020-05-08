Dance Into the Weekend With Ellis' Disco-Inspired House Bop "Don't Say Ur Sorry (feat. Maribelle)"

Future house young gun Ellis arrived on Monstercat today with his new single "Don’t Say Ur Sorry." The disco-inspired house single, which features Australian songwriter/producer Maribelle, is part of a forthcoming EP due out on Monstercat later this year.

"Don't Say Ur Sorry" is a groovy, vocal-driven house tune with twangy bass plucks and velvety chord progressions, which lend to a quirky nu-disco and future house hybrid that should open up a new lane of admirers for the London-based producer.

Ellis has been making waves in the future house scene over the course of the last couple years. Since his breakthrough remix of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" went viral in the EDM community in January 2017, he steadily rose through the ranks of the genre and has been blending it with other electronic sub-genres in recent months, displaying serious artistic growth. Prior to the release of "Don't Say Ur Sorry," which oozes funky nu-disco undertones, Ellis dabbled with similar sonic flavors in "Moon Funk" and "Keep Me Awake," a single in which he gushed that he was “making music that is completely true to myself.”

For a deeper dive into the blossoming career of Ellis, check out the interview we published with him back in August 2019.

You can stream "Don't Say Ur Sorry (feat. Maribelle)" via your go-to platform here.

