Watch Elohim and Big Freedia Command the Runway in Unapologetic "Strut" Music Video

Author:
Publish date:

Chase O'Black

Electropop producer and singer-songwriter Elohim is back with another smashing collaboration. After releasing "Bring Me Back" with GRiZ just last month, she has now joined forces with the Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia.

"Strut" features fierce lyricism and an unforgiving beat, with a message that serves up a powerful reminder to walk with confidence everywhere you go, imagining as if "it's a runway." The two pop luminaries bring out the best in each other here, holding nothing back and delivering a truly memorable track.

The highly anticipated single dropped today alongside a music video directed by Chase O'Black. You can watch below.

In addition to her renowned pop and electronic prowess, Elohim is known for her transparency with mental health, offering up her journey to shine light on the issue. Meanwhile, Big Freedia delivers messages of body positivity and inclusivity through her empowering music. Pairing the two creatives has harnessed the elements necessary to produce a high-energy, awe-inspiring anthem.

You can listen to "Strut" on your preferred streaming platform here.

