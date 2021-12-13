Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Elohim Drops Candid "Journey to the Center of Myself, Vol. 3" EP: Listen
Publish date:

Elohim Drops Candid "Journey to the Center of Myself, Vol. 3" EP: Listen

Elohim's lyrics explore anxiety, depression, and dissociation in a way that’s relatable and healing.
Author:

c/o Press

Elohim's lyrics explore anxiety, depression, and dissociation in a way that’s relatable and healing.

Earlier this year Elohim announced her four-part EP series titled Journey to the Center of Myself, a result of setting up a home studio during lockdown. After releasing the first two parts in 2021, she's now capping off a huge year with the series’ third volume. 

The self-released, five-track EP offers insights into the inner workings of Elohim's brilliant mind. As someone who has openly struggled with mental health issues, her lyrics explore anxiety, depression, and dissociation in a way that’s relatable and healing.

“this EP is for the emotions," she said in an Instagram post.

Kicking things off on the EP is “Little Idiot,” which explores self-loathing and self-sabotage with guitar licks and electropop flair. On the same topic of loneliness and isolation is “Don’t Kick Me,” highlighting powerful vocals that express the feeling of being different.

Following the smooth-as-honey breakbeat tune “I Need a Doctor” (with Alex Lustig) is “Pyramid,” a compelling song that pays homage to Elohim’s own tough childhood.

“Pyramid is probably the most real song that I’ve ever written,” she explained via social media. “It talks about my childhood and growing up with nothing—but making something out of nothing. I believe that these lyrics need to be heard by some very special people out there, and this is for you."

Keep an eye out for the fourth part of Journey to the Center of Myself and listen to volume three on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW ELOHIM:

Facebook: facebook.com/elohimonline
Twitter: twitter.com/elohimmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/elohim
Spotify: spoti.fi/3woGhP3

